No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism

Serb Novak Djokovic is not Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan off the court

World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he had little respect for the Australian firebrand off the court.



Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a “tool” on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation...