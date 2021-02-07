No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism
Serb Novak Djokovic is not Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan off the court
07 February 2021 - 18:58
World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he had little respect for the Australian firebrand off the court.
Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a “tool” on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.