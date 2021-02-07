Sport

No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism

Serb Novak Djokovic is not Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios’s biggest fan off the court

07 February 2021 - 18:58 By Ian Ransom

World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he had little respect for the Australian firebrand off the court.

Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a “tool” on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Richards does the double over ‘The Tank’ Sport
  2. ‘A brother of serious note’: Remembering Windies and EP quick Ezra Moseley Sport
  3. No love lost: Djokovic returns Kyrgios’s verbal volley of criticism Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hansie hammers Proteas to win over Windies Sport
  5. KEVIN McCALLUM | No extra cover: SA not enough of a police state for Australians Sport

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations Sport
  2. Naomi Osaka blasts ex-Japanese PM over sexist remark Sport
  3. Aussie Open: Djokovic, Nadal may have thunder stolen by Thiem and Zverev Sport
  4. With history in sight, Nadal seeks to scratch 12-year itch in Melbourne Sport
X