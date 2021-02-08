Blast from the past: Waqar waltzes through Proteas’ line-up
Today in SA sports history: February 9
08 February 2021 - 20:38
1993 — SA’s batsmen get their first taste of reverse swing against Pakistan in Durban. Playing in the first match of a tri-series including the West Indies. SA restricted the world champions to 208/6 in their 50 overs. The hosts were cruising at 165/2 when top-scorer Andrew Hudson was bowled by Waqar Younis for 93. That sparked a magnificent collapse in which Younis took 5/25 and SA lost their last eight wickets for just 33 runs to lose by 10 runs. The nightmare would get even worse in their next match against Pakistan a week later. ..
