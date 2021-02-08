Game, set and mask: fans trickle in on first day of Australian Open

Crowd capacity for this year’s event in Melbourne has been capped at 30,000 per day

Tennis fans wearing masks filtered into Melbourne Park on Monday for the start of the Australian Open, this year’s first Grand Slam event, as the host city recorded one new locally transmitted case of the novel coronavirus.



Players and staff arriving from overseas have all served 14 days of quarantine, but foreign fans have been kept out as part of Australia’s tough and effective measures to get to grips with the coronavirus...