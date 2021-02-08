Sport

Tale of two captains: Babar full of praise, De Kock rues his team’s lack of BMT

Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep Test series 2-0 in Rawalpindi

08 February 2021 - 20:37 By Nick Said

“We lost the big moments in the game and that cost us,” said Proteas’ captain Quinton de Kock after his team’s 95-run loss in the second Test in Rawalpindi. It also marked a 2-0 loss in the series.

“When we get back home, we’ll have to look at our performances and improve on the way forward.”..

