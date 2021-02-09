Candid Boucher blames mental scars for series defeat against Pakistan

The Proteas coach believes his team created opportunities during the series, but didn’t press home the advantage

SA coach Mark Boucher blamed mental fragility and an inability to drive home their advantage in key moments of the second Test for the side’s series loss to Pakistan that centred on now all too familiar batting collapses.



The Proteas were beaten by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to lose the two-match series 2-0. Chasing a daunting 370 for victory, they were well placed just after lunch on the fifth day on 241/3 with two set batsmen, but lost their last seven wickets for only 33 runs...