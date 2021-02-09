Sport

Candid Boucher blames mental scars for series defeat against Pakistan

The Proteas coach believes his team created opportunities during the series, but didn’t press home the advantage

09 February 2021 - 21:44 By Nick Said

SA coach Mark Boucher blamed mental fragility and an inability to drive home their advantage in key moments of the second Test for the side’s series loss to Pakistan that centred on now all too familiar batting collapses.

The Proteas were beaten by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to lose the two-match series 2-0. Chasing a daunting 370 for victory, they were well placed just after lunch on the fifth day on 241/3 with two set batsmen, but lost their last seven wickets for only 33 runs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Babangida brace sends Bafana out of Nations Cup Sport
  2. Not again! Drama as Cricket SA bowls out ‘acting CEO’ Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | If Covid is not Aussies’ real issue, maybe SA has lost its ... Sport
  4. Candid Boucher blames mental scars for series defeat against Pakistan Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Waqar waltzes through Proteas’ line-up Sport

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...

Related articles

  1. Drama as Cricket SA interim board again suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender Cricket
  2. ‘A brother of serious note’: Remembering Windies and EP quick Ezra Moseley Sport
  3. Tale of two captains: Babar full of praise, De Kock rues his team’s lack of BMT Sport
X