Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence
Today in SA sports history: February 11
10 February 2021 - 20:37
1984 — Playing with reserve goalkeeper Nelson Castro, Wits beat Moroka Swallows 3-1 at Ellis Park to win the BP top-eight trophy 4-3 on aggregate...
