Looking east: What about moving the British Lions tour to Japan?
Former Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder believes Japan has the capabilities and infrastructure to host the tour
10 February 2021 - 20:35
Former All Blacks lock and Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder has urged organisers to consider moving this year's British and Irish Lions series against the Springboks to Japan.
He made the comments on Wednesday amid much speculation whether the series will take place because of restrictions in SA and the UK as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Blackadder‚ who now coaches the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Tokyo‚ believes hosting the series in Japan would tick all the boxes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.