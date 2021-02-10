Looking east: What about moving the British Lions tour to Japan?

Former Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder believes Japan has the capabilities and infrastructure to host the tour

Former All Blacks lock and Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder has urged organisers to consider moving this year's British and Irish Lions series against the Springboks to Japan.



He made the comments on Wednesday amid much speculation whether the series will take place because of restrictions in SA and the UK as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Blackadder‚ who now coaches the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Tokyo‚ believes hosting the series in Japan would tick all the boxes...