CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Bafana have their work cut out for them, and it’s not looking pretty
It is important that we don’t raise our hopes too much when looking at what Bafana can achieve this year
10 February 2021 - 20:34
This is a year that will test our level of football in many ways. It’s a make-or-break year, so to speak.
There’s a lot to gain, yet there could be a lot lost if we don’t take our chances on the international stage...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.