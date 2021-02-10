CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Bafana have their work cut out for them, and it’s not looking pretty

It is important that we don’t raise our hopes too much when looking at what Bafana can achieve this year

This is a year that will test our level of football in many ways. It’s a make-or-break year, so to speak.



There’s a lot to gain, yet there could be a lot lost if we don’t take our chances on the international stage...