Blast from the past: Hanley spooks Windies with hat-trick on debut

Today in SA sports history: February 12

Today in SA sports history: February 12



1955 — Johnny “Smiler” van Rensburg wins the British Empire featherweight title when he outpoints Joe Lucy over 15 rounds for the vacant belt at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Van Rensburg lost the belt the next year to another South African, Willie Toweel...