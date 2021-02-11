WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Why the world’s top rugby players are kicking for Japan

Less confrontation, a shorter season, a great lifestyle. But rugby chiefs there are wily, so only the top flight will get in

Japan, it now looks increasingly likely, will cement its status as one of the globe’s preferred destinations for high-earning rugby players.



That, of course, will be no comfort for South African administrators hoping to retain their top talent, though there has long been the tacit acceptance the local economy cannot sustain the country’s rugby riches. ..