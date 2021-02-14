Calm before the Stormers: Bok captain looks headed for Durban
Siya Kolisi leaves Cape-based franchise the Stormers ahead of expected switch to Sharks
14 February 2021 - 20:30
World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has ended his 11-year stay with SA’s Stormers and is expected to be unveiled by the Durban-based Sharks in the coming week.
The move has long been mooted, with Western Province Rugby confirming on Sunday they had released Kolisi early from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of October, having accepted a transfer fee from an unnamed team...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.