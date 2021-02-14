Calm before the Stormers: Bok captain looks headed for Durban

Siya Kolisi leaves Cape-based franchise the Stormers ahead of expected switch to Sharks

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has ended his 11-year stay with SA’s Stormers and is expected to be unveiled by the Durban-based Sharks in the coming week.



The move has long been mooted, with Western Province Rugby confirming on Sunday they had released Kolisi early from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of October, having accepted a transfer fee from an unnamed team...