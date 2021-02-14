Sport

Liverpool’s hopes of retaining title Klopped after third loss in a row

Reds have all but conceded the league title that took them took 30 years to reclaim last season

14 February 2021 - 20:28 By Peter Hall

Two wins from 10 league games, with normally reliable players making glaring errors — all is not well at Liverpool, with a self-inflicted 3-1 loss at Leicester City on Saturday leading Juergen Klopp to concede their title hopes are all but over.

On their last visit to the King Power Stadium, Liverpool put in arguably one of their best performances of the Klopp era in a rampant 4-0 win, midway through an 18-match winning run in the Premier League...

