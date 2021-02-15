Sport

CSA’s Smith calls for ICC to stand up to bullying from the ‘Big Three’

Graeme Smith wants strong leadership from ICC to regulate power of India, Australia and England

15 February 2021 - 20:28 By Nick Said

Cricket SA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith has warned the International Cricket Council that smaller member nations must get their fair share of Test tours against the so-called “'Big Three” or face future domination of the Twenty20 leagues.

SA are smarting after Australia opted to pull out of a three-Test tour in March due to Covid-19 fears, even though the hosts had invested a considerable amount of money to meet the visitors’ lengthy list of medical safety demands...

