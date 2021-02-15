Serena wants more Grand Slams, but all-time record is not an obsession
Williams does not need Grand Slam record for validation, says coach
15 February 2021 - 20:28
Serena Williams wants to win more Grand Slams but hardly needs the all-time record for validation, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on Monday.
Williams is bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which would match Margaret Court’s record...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.