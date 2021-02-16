Sport

Blast from the past: It’s boxing day for SA fighters as Baby Jake wins fourth title

Today in SA sports history: February 17

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 February 2021 - 19:40

Today in SA sports history: February 17

1973 — Enoch “Schoolboy” Nhlapo engages in his final paid bout as a boxer, beating Mackeed Mofokeng to defend his SA black welterweight crown and register his 100th victory (from 118 outings), a record that remains to this day. No other South African has achieved as many wins, the closest being Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi with 95 victories from 125 bouts...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: It’s boxing day for SA fighters as Baby Jake wins fourth ... Sport
  2. Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | A man in a million: Mnguni put East London boxing on the map Sport
  4. Lions, Springbok series must happen, says Guscott, regardless of where Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Benni blitzes four goals in 21 minutes against Namibia Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Wasim wobbles SA batsmen in East London Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Benni blitzes four goals in 21 minutes against Namibia Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Hanley spooks Windies with hat-trick on debut Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence Sport
X