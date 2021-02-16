DAVID ISAACSON | A man in a million: Mnguni put East London boxing on the map

The late Mzi Mnguni was a boxing man to the core and will be sorely missed within the fraternity

Mzi Mnguni, 72, loved to talk. It didn’t matter that he was a boxing genius, the legendary manager-trainer, who had suffered a stroke a few years ago and died at the weekend, always had time to chat about the fistic science.



And he never assumed he was right...