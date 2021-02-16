Sport

DAVID ISAACSON | A man in a million: Mnguni put East London boxing on the map

The late Mzi Mnguni was a boxing man to the core and will be sorely missed within the fraternity

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 February 2021 - 19:39

Mzi Mnguni, 72, loved to talk. It didn’t matter that he was a boxing genius, the legendary manager-trainer, who had suffered a stroke a few years ago and died at the weekend, always had time to chat about the fistic science.

And he never assumed he was right...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: It’s boxing day for SA fighters as Baby Jake wins fourth ... Sport
  2. Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | A man in a million: Mnguni put East London boxing on the map Sport
  4. Lions, Springbok series must happen, says Guscott, regardless of where Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Benni blitzes four goals in 21 minutes against Namibia Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Eastern Cape remembers Mzi Mnguni: province to request state funeral for ... Sport
  2. Bungu remembers Mnguni: 'Hlathi‚ tell me and be honest with me‚ are you going ... Sport
  3. Legendary boxing manager Mzi Mnguni dies aged 72 Sport
  4. Boxing mourns Bro Mzi, ‘the first to produce a world champ in Mdantsane’ Sport
X