Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket
India’s hero Ravichandran Ashwin plays down Chennai pitch criticism after second Test
16 February 2021 - 19:39
India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed criticism of Chennai’s turning track after his match-winning performance secured the hosts’ series-levelling victory in the second Test against England on Tuesday.
India’s three-pronged spin attack wreaked havoc on the surface where the ball spun from the first session and kicked up dust on landing...
