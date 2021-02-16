Sport

Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket

India’s hero Ravichandran Ashwin plays down Chennai pitch criticism after second Test

16 February 2021 - 19:39 By Amlan Chakraborty

India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed criticism of Chennai’s turning track after his match-winning performance secured the hosts’ series-levelling victory in the second Test against England on Tuesday.

India’s three-pronged spin attack wreaked havoc on the surface where the ball spun from the first session and kicked up dust on landing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: It’s boxing day for SA fighters as Baby Jake wins fourth ... Sport
  2. Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | A man in a million: Mnguni put East London boxing on the map Sport
  4. Lions, Springbok series must happen, says Guscott, regardless of where Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Benni blitzes four goals in 21 minutes against Namibia Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X