Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket

India’s hero Ravichandran Ashwin plays down Chennai pitch criticism after second Test

India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed criticism of Chennai’s turning track after his match-winning performance secured the hosts’ series-levelling victory in the second Test against England on Tuesday.



India’s three-pronged spin attack wreaked havoc on the surface where the ball spun from the first session and kicked up dust on landing...