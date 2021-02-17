Sport

Blast from the past: Boks end 1961 northern hemisphere tour unbeaten

Today in SA sports history: February 18

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 February 2021 - 20:08

Today in SA sports history: February 18

1961 — The Springboks complete their tour of the UK and France unbeaten in the Tests, but they have to settle for a 0-0 draw against France in their final international in Colombes. It was the third and last time that the Boks played to a pointless draw...

