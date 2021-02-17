Sport

Heir to the throne: Mbappe tipped for greatness after Camp Nou masterclass

PSG’s 22-year-old French World Cup winner is starting to be spoken of in the same breath as Ronaldo and Messi

17 February 2021 - 20:07 By Richard Martin

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to reach the level of modern greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann said after the 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 Champions League win on Tuesday.

One of the key men in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph as a teenager, Mbappe again stood tall on the big occasion in his first match at Camp Nou, promptly cancelling out Messi’s penalty in the first half before striking twice after the break...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Boks end 1961 northern hemisphere tour unbeaten Sport
  2. Heir to the throne: Mbappe tipped for greatness after Camp Nou masterclass Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Will it be north vs south again as Caf heads for elections? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s boxing day for SA fighters as Baby Jake wins fourth ... Sport
  5. Pitch perfect? India outplay England on turning Chennai wicket Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Liverpool’s hopes of retaining title Klopped after third loss in a row Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs ask Caf to explain decision on Wydad Casablanca venue Soccer
  3. CSA’s Smith calls for ICC to stand up to bullying from the ‘Big Three’ Sport
X