Heir to the throne: Mbappe tipped for greatness after Camp Nou masterclass

PSG’s 22-year-old French World Cup winner is starting to be spoken of in the same breath as Ronaldo and Messi

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to reach the level of modern greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann said after the 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 Champions League win on Tuesday.



One of the key men in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph as a teenager, Mbappe again stood tall on the big occasion in his first match at Camp Nou, promptly cancelling out Messi’s penalty in the first half before striking twice after the break...