Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky

Today in SA sports history: February 19

1977 — Former SA heavyweight champion Mike Schutte outpoints world title contender Chuck Wepner over 10 rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. He survived after being tagged in the ninth round, and received an extra minute’s break at the start of the 10th round when the ring lights suddenly went out. Wepner had lost his 1975 title bid to Muhammad Ali in brave fashion, inspiring the Rocky movie by Sylvester Stallone...