Ex-world boxing champ conquers another arena – celebrity fitness
The two-time former world champion from the Eastern Cape is now a personal trainer for the likes of Connie Ferguson
18 February 2021 - 21:01
Two-time former world champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni, born in KwaBhaca (formerly known as Mount Frere), Eastern Cape, thanks boxing for saving his life.
The shy but energetic Nomeva, as he is affectionally known, says if he hadn’t gone to the gym in 2007, he might have been shot with his friend or ended up in prison...
