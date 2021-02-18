Is he a keeper? Khune’s dip in form is a concern for Chiefs
The goalkeeper has been given another chance by coach Gavin Hunt, but has continued his error-prone ways
18 February 2021 - 21:00
Itumeleng Khune’s declining standards, from SA’s best goalkeeper and even one of the best in Africa to his current mistake-prone incarnation, is “a concern” for Kaizer Chiefs‚ coach Gavin Hunt has admitted.
Another error from the former Bafana Bafana No 1 was costly for Amakhosi on Wednesday as he came for a corner in the 85th minute for 10-man Amakhosi, with the score at 1-1 in their DStv Premiership matchup against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium. Khune was unable to connect his punch properly‚ allowing substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro to spoon in Usuthu’s winner...
