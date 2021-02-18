WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Thank goodness for our friends rescuing us from the Lions’ den

Ellis Park Stadium MD Pieter Burger is grateful for the enduring relationship with Emirates during these trying times

It almost goes without saying that professional sport has had it tough under Covid-19. Restrictions, especially where action was curtailed have had a devastating impact on sport, and the full impact is yet to reveal itself.



On the domestic front, SA Rugby may be in possession of the most important piece of bling in the sport, but their coffers were near empty by the time the pandemic struck...