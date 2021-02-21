Blast from the past: Player outguns ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel
Today in SA sports history: February 22
21 February 2021 - 17:20
Today in SA sports history: February 22
1966 — Gary Player defeats Jack Nicklaus by five strokes in Bloemfontein in the second match of their 108-hole contest dubbed the challenge of champions duel. After both had shot 69s at Zwartkop in the opening match the day before, Player now had a five-shot lead with four matches remaining. Nicklaus complained about his putting. “Oh, those greens — I couldn’t read them.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.