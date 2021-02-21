Carter was the perfect 10, but Wilkinson even better, says Woodward

As Dan Carter retires from professional rugby, many say he was the greatest flyhalf to grace the game

Former British and Irish Lions coach Clive Woodward has described New Zealand’s Dan Carter as the greatest attacking number 10 he has seen — but still rates Jonny Wilkinson ahead of him as the most complete flyhalf.



Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Carter announced his retirement from professional rugby on Saturday, finishing as the highest point scorer in Test rugby history with 1,598 — more than 350 clear of England’s Wilkinson...