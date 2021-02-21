Sport

Carter was the perfect 10, but Wilkinson even better, says Woodward

As Dan Carter retires from professional rugby, many say he was the greatest flyhalf to grace the game

21 February 2021 - 17:19 By Reuters

Former British and Irish Lions coach Clive Woodward has described New Zealand’s Dan Carter as the greatest attacking number 10 he has seen — but still rates Jonny Wilkinson ahead of him as the most complete flyhalf.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Carter announced his retirement from professional rugby on Saturday, finishing as the highest point scorer in Test rugby history with 1,598 — more than 350 clear of England’s Wilkinson...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player outguns ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel Sport
  2. Carter was the perfect 10, but Wilkinson even better, says Woodward Sport
  3. Super Nova(k): Djokovic shoots for the stars after Medvedev mauling in Melbourne Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  5. Ex-world boxing champ conquers another arena – celebrity fitness Sport

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...

Related articles

  1. All Blacks great Carter announces retirement from professional rugby Rugby
  2. Siya Kolisi arrives in Durban with a spring in his step Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Why the world’s top rugby players are kicking for Japan Sport
X