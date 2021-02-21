Sport

Super Nova(k): Djokovic shoots for the stars after Medvedev mauling in Melbourne

He chalks up 18th Grand Slam title, and is now two behind the record of 20 held by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal

21 February 2021 - 17:19 By Ian Ransom and Sudipto Ganguly

A tournament that had to contend with many uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic climaxed with Novak Djokovic remaining an unbreakable force as he thrashed Daniil Medvedev to claim a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday.

The world number one’s 7-5 6-2 6-2 triumph under the lights at Rod Laver Arena secured his 18th Grand Slam title, bringing him within tantalising reach of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s all-time men’s record of 20...

