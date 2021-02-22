SA-born tennis boss helps Oz Open beat the odds to lay out Covid blueprint

Successful Australian Open shows the world sporting events of this magnitude can happen despite the pandemic

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were rightly hailed as deserved Australian Open champions at the weekend but the ashen-faced former tennis coach standing behind them on the podium might be considered the real hero of the year’s first Grand Slam.



Tournament director Craig Tiley and his Tennis Australia team faced down sizeable odds to get the tournament up and running, albeit by the skin of their teeth at times, while much of the world was still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic...