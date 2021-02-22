Sport

SA-born tennis boss helps Oz Open beat the odds to lay out Covid blueprint

Successful Australian Open shows the world sporting events of this magnitude can happen despite the pandemic

22 February 2021 - 20:30 By Nick Mulvenney

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were rightly hailed as deserved Australian Open champions at the weekend but the ashen-faced former tennis coach standing behind them on the podium might be considered the real hero of the year’s first Grand Slam.

Tournament director Craig Tiley and his Tennis Australia team faced down sizeable odds to get the tournament up and running, albeit by the skin of their teeth at times, while much of the world was still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Lara batters Proteas in Bloem with unbeaten ton Sport
  2. With plenty of support, Motsepe is tote favourite for Caf top job Sport
  3. SA-born tennis boss helps Oz Open beat the odds to lay out Covid blueprint Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player outguns ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel Sport
  5. Carter was the perfect 10, but Wilkinson even better, says Woodward Sport

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. Melbourne enters new lockdown, barring Australian Open crowds World
  2. Melbourne steps up Covid-19 tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 10 cases World
  3. Nadal, Serena support strict Covid-19 protocols in Australia Sport
X