With plenty of support, Motsepe is tote favourite for Caf top job

Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Caf presidency set to hit the home straight this week

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
22 February 2021 - 20:31

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) is set to hit the home straight this week, when he unveils his plans in the race for the most powerful seat in the continental game.

Motsepe’s attempt to assume the presidency has gained momentum in recent weeks and he enjoys staunch backing from SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan‚ Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) president Phillip Chiyangwa‚ Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick‚ SA’s regional neighbours Zambia‚ Zimbabwe‚ Botswana and Namibia‚ and West Africa’s Sierra Leone‚ among many others...

