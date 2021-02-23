Sport

Blast from the past: Gilchrist leads onslaught as Aussies thrash SA at Wanderers

Today in SA sports history: February 24

David Isaacson Sports reporter
23 February 2021 - 20:20

Today in SA sports history: February 24

1996 — Gary Murray stops American Larry La Cousiere in the sixth round in Cape Town to retain his marginal WBU welterweight title for the second time...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | How two Bok siblings extended rare brotherhood to the enemy Sport
  2. Cutting ties: no Super Rugby for SA teams in the foreseeable future Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Gilchrist leads onslaught as Aussies thrash SA at Wanderers Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lara batters Proteas in Bloem with unbeaten ton Sport
  5. With plenty of support, Motsepe is tote favourite for Caf top job Sport

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Lara batters Proteas in Bloem with unbeaten ton Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Player outguns ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s boxing day for SA fighters as Baby Jake wins fourth ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks end 1961 northern hemisphere tour unbeaten Sport
X