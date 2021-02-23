Sport

Cutting ties: no Super Rugby for SA teams in the foreseeable future

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said Super Rugby is looking to ‘reboot’ itself after SA rugby’s departure

23 February 2021 - 20:20 By George Byron

Any prospects of seeing SA’s top rugby sides competing in Super Rugby again are slim to zero, Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos says.

His comments were made after SA Rugby announced their top teams were getting ready to play in the PRO16 Rainbow Cup later in 2021. In an effort to get the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks match fit for the European tournament, SA’s eight franchise teams are playing a Preparation Series of matches. The series kicks off on Friday, when the Lions host the Pumas in Johannesburg...

