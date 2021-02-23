DAVID ISAACSON | How two Bok siblings extended rare brotherhood to the enemy

What are the chances that two rugby players from the same family could display such acts of compassion on the field?

Brothers in arms is a term we sports hacks love to use, but I know of one pair of actual siblings, both ex-Springboks, who fit the description perfectly.



Ian McCallum, a medical student, played fullback for SA in 11 tests from 1970 to 1974. Scrumhalf Roy McCallum, a chiropractor, played only once for SA, against the indomitable British Lions of 1974 in what was Ian’s penultimate international appearance...