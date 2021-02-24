Sport

Blast from the past: Benni’s brace sends Bafana into African Nations’ Cup final

Today in SA sports history: February 25

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 February 2021 - 20:22

Today in SA sports history: February 25

1972 — Lorna Ward, one of three survivors from the SA women’s previous Test 11 years earlier, takes five wickets for 47 runs on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Newlands. The Kiwis, after collapsing from 128/1 to 199/9, recovered to 251 all out in their first innings. The three-day match petered out into a tame draw...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni’s brace sends Bafana into African Nations’ Cup final Sport
  2. No ill-will between Wayde and me: coach ‘Tannie’ Botha after split Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | After his latest indiscretion, Zungu has run out of chances Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | How two Bok siblings extended rare brotherhood to the enemy Sport
  5. Cutting ties: no Super Rugby for SA teams in the foreseeable future Sport

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Lara batters Proteas in Bloem with unbeaten ton Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Gilchrist leads onslaught as Aussies thrash SA at Wanderers Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Player outguns ‘Golden Bear’ to lead champions duel Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks end 1961 northern hemisphere tour unbeaten Sport
X