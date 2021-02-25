Sport

All-rounder Morris certainly not a minor in the Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag

25 February 2021 - 19:53 By Tiisetso Malepa

Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after he was bought for R32.8m by the Rajasthan Royals — and he said on Thursday he is “just happy to get a gig”.

The all-rounder, who last played for the Proteas in 2019, faced the media for the first time on Thursday since his big money move to the Royals last week and he said the sale came as a big surprise...

