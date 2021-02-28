Sport

Lyon speaks tonight: Aussie spinner chimes in with support of third Test track

Australia’s Nathan Lyon joins India’s Ashwin in solidarity over suitability of Ahmedabad pitch

28 February 2021 - 19:44 By Amlan Chakraborty

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has joined Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin in defending Ahmedabad’s spin-friendly pitch where India thumped England inside two days of the day-night third Test on Thursday.

Several former England players questioned the suitability of the pitch after 30 wickets fell in five sessions in what was the shortest completed Test match since 1935...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to SA Grand Prix victory Sport
  2. Pep talk: Guardiola hails City’s winning streak as his greatest achievement Sport
  3. Lyon speaks tonight: Aussie spinner chimes in with support of third Test track Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Rugby has lost its lustre, but plans are afoot to kick it back ... Sport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put

Related articles

  1. All-rounder Morris certainly not a minor in the Indian Premier League Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  3. Former SA captain Faf du Plessis announces his retirement from Test cricket ... Cricket
X