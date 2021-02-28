Lyon speaks tonight: Aussie spinner chimes in with support of third Test track

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has joined Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin in defending Ahmedabad’s spin-friendly pitch where India thumped England inside two days of the day-night third Test on Thursday.



Several former England players questioned the suitability of the pitch after 30 wickets fell in five sessions in what was the shortest completed Test match since 1935...