Pep talk: Guardiola hails City’s winning streak as his greatest achievement

Manchester City stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 20, after Saturday’s win over West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said overseeing the team’s 20-game winning run in all competitions may be one of the greatest achievements of his glittering career. Goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones fired City to a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday to keep them comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.



City racked up a record 100 points in their title-winning campaign in 2017-18 and won all four domestic trophies the following season, but Guardiola believes their current winning streak in a season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic ranks as one of his finest moments...