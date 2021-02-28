Pep talk: Guardiola hails City’s winning streak as his greatest achievement
Manchester City stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 20, after Saturday’s win over West Ham
28 February 2021 - 19:44
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said overseeing the team’s 20-game winning run in all competitions may be one of the greatest achievements of his glittering career. Goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones fired City to a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday to keep them comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.
City racked up a record 100 points in their title-winning campaign in 2017-18 and won all four domestic trophies the following season, but Guardiola believes their current winning streak in a season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic ranks as one of his finest moments...
