Blast from the past: Sweet victory as Sugar Boy clocks England's Big Benn
Today in SA sports history: March 2
01 March 2021 - 20:39
Today in SA sports history: March 2
1991 — Dingaan Thobela makes the first defence of his WBO lightweight title, convincingly outpointing Mexican Mario Martinez in San Jose, California...
