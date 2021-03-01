Sport

Getting the needle: Blake would say no to Tokyo rather than take the jab

Sprinter Yohan Blake says he would rather miss Olympics than get Covid-19 vaccine, though it is not compulsory

01 March 2021 - 20:39 By Rory Carroll

Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the Covid-19 vaccine, though getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer.

“My mind still stays strong, I don’t want any vaccine. I’d rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine. I am not taking it,” he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Sweet victory as Sugar Boy clocks England’s Big Benn Sport
  2. Getting the needle: Blake would say no to Tokyo rather than take the jab Sport
  3. Solskjaer admits United need more goals, especially in the ‘big games’ Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to SA Grand Prix victory Sport
  5. Pep talk: Guardiola hails City’s winning streak as his greatest achievement Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1

Related articles

  1. Pandemic creates match quandary for hockey Sport
  2. Caster's race against time Sport
  3. Vaccines 'encouraged' but not compulsory for athletes at Tokyo, says Coates Sport
  4. No ill-feeling between myself and Wayde van Niekerk‚ says Tannie Ans Botha ... Sport
X