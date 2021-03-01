Getting the needle: Blake would say no to Tokyo rather than take the jab

Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the Covid-19 vaccine, though getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer.



“My mind still stays strong, I don’t want any vaccine. I’d rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine. I am not taking it,” he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner...