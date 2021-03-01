Getting the needle: Blake would say no to Tokyo rather than take the jab
Sprinter Yohan Blake says he would rather miss Olympics than get Covid-19 vaccine, though it is not compulsory
01 March 2021 - 20:39
Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the Covid-19 vaccine, though getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer.
“My mind still stays strong, I don’t want any vaccine. I’d rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine. I am not taking it,” he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.