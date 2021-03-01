Solskjaer admits United need more goals, especially in the ‘big games’
The Manchester United manager backs goal-shy striker Anthony Martial to come good
01 March 2021 - 20:39
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the team’s defensive display in Sunday’s Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea, but said his attacking players have room for improvement.
United defended solidly throughout against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to earn a point as they denied the hosts a chance to regain their spot in the top four...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.