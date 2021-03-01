Sport

Solskjaer admits United need more goals, especially in the ‘big games’

The Manchester United manager backs goal-shy striker Anthony Martial to come good

01 March 2021 - 20:39 By Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the team’s defensive display in Sunday’s Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea, but said his attacking players have room for improvement.

United defended solidly throughout against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to earn a point as they denied the hosts a chance to regain their spot in the top four...

