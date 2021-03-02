DAVID ISAACSON | What harm is there in giving SA Olympic athletes the jab now?

Giving 355 vaccine doses to Team SA members now can’t really be construed as jumping the queue

If the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) gets one thing right this year, hopefully it’ll be organising anti-Covid vaccinations for athletes with Tokyo ambitions.



The report Sascoc submitted to parliament last week on its plans for sending a team to the Games left much to be desired...