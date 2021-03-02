Most wanted: which players are Chiefs in the hunt for next season?

Several players have been linked to the Amakhosi, who will be able to return to the transfer market in July

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is preparing to wield the axe in what is expected to be a ruthless cull at Naturena at the end of the season.



An insider with intimate knowledge of developments at Naturena said Amakhosi have identified Sipho Mbule of SuperSport United‚ Phathutshedzo Nange of Stellenbosch‚ Sifiso Hlanti of Swallows and unattached goalkeeper Brandon Peterson‚ among others‚ as their main targets...