Sport

Kohli blames poor batting, not spinning wicket for third Test result

White-ball cricket leaving batsmen in a spin, says Indian captain as his team eye a place in World Test Champs final

03 March 2021 - 19:26 By Amlan Chakraborty

Limited-overs cricket has left contemporary batsmen with a weak defence, making them particularly susceptible on turning tracks, India captain Virat Kohli said ahead of the final Test against England which begins in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India won the third Test inside two days after 30 wickets tumbled in five sessions in what was the shortest completed Test match since 1935. Debates raged over the suitability of the pitch but Kohli has blamed poor batting by both sides in the low-scoring contest...

