SAZI HADEBE | Footballers, stop flaunting now and you’ll fly later

It’s time SA’s players started investing in the future because you never know what’s around the goalpost

Sometimes I wish I were a fly, with extra-ordinary influential powers. And I’m not saying this because I have any complaints about how the man upstairs has shaped me to be the man I am today. No, no, far from it.



The reason I long for this fate is because I could then roam all over the place advising some of our professional football players on how they could better use their hard-earned cash...