Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Footballers, stop flaunting now and you’ll fly later

It’s time SA’s players started investing in the future because you never know what’s around the goalpost

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
03 March 2021 - 19:26

Sometimes I wish I were a fly, with extra-ordinary influential powers. And I’m not saying this because I have any complaints about how the man upstairs has shaped me to be the man I am today. No, no, far from it. 

The reason I long for this fate is because I could then roam all over the place advising some of our professional football players on how they could better use their hard-earned cash...

