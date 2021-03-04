THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Super Rugby is dead, but is there a cup at the end of the rainbow?
It’s been a long quiet year for rugby fans as Super Rugby disappeared without a trace
04 March 2021 - 20:15
Next weekend will mark a year since the wheels came off the juggernaut that was Super Rugby.
Despite having a wonky wheel, or two, for the last decade Super Rugby was chugging along as it had been for 25 seasons before the competition disappeared without a trace...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.