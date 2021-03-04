THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Super Rugby is dead, but is there a cup at the end of the rainbow?

It’s been a long quiet year for rugby fans as Super Rugby disappeared without a trace

Next weekend will mark a year since the wheels came off the juggernaut that was Super Rugby.



Despite having a wonky wheel, or two, for the last decade Super Rugby was chugging along as it had been for 25 seasons before the competition disappeared without a trace...