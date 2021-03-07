Blast from the past: Rhodes dives his way into SA cricketing hearts
Today in SA sports history: March 8
07 March 2021 - 19:19
Today in SA sports history: March 8
1980 — Jimmy Abbott takes on Kallie Knoetze at the Ellis Park tennis stadium in one of the most highly-anticipated local heavyweight matchups, but blows him out in the first round. Knoetze retired the following year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.