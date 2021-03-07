Sport

Blast from the past: Rhodes dives his way into SA cricketing hearts

Today in SA sports history: March 8

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 March 2021 - 19:19

1980 — Jimmy Abbott takes on Kallie Knoetze at the Ellis Park tennis stadium  in one of the most highly-anticipated local heavyweight matchups, but blows him out in the first round. Knoetze retired the following year...

