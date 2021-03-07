Sport

India show character to bounce back and burst England’s bubble

After losing the first Test, Indian coach Ravi Shastri got the best out of his team with a good old ‘kick up the backside’

07 March 2021 - 19:18 By Amlan Chakraborty

To get the best out of a bubble-weary squad in a Covid-19 world is never easy, but India combined empathy with a “kick up the backside” approach to get the job done in the recently-concluded home Test series against England.

Virat Kohli and most of his teammates have been hopping from one bio-secure bubble to another since the 2020 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. Soon after the Twenty20 competition, they headed to Australia where they won the Test series 2-1 before rushing home to host England...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rhodes dives his way into SA cricketing hearts Sport
  2. India show character to bounce back and burst England’s bubble Sport
  3. On the comeback trail, Federer eyes another crack at Wimbledon Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Neymar the hat-trick hero as Brazil bulldoze Bafana 5-0 Sport
  5. Top billing: all eyes on the Manchester derby this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Related articles

  1. Dean Elgar new Proteas Test captain and Temba Bavuma to oversee ODIs and T20 Cricket
  2. Bavuma: ‘I understand the deep-rooted significance of being the first black ... Cricket
  3. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  4. Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag Cricket
X