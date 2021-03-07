India show character to bounce back and burst England’s bubble

After losing the first Test, Indian coach Ravi Shastri got the best out of his team with a good old ‘kick up the backside’

To get the best out of a bubble-weary squad in a Covid-19 world is never easy, but India combined empathy with a “kick up the backside” approach to get the job done in the recently-concluded home Test series against England.



Virat Kohli and most of his teammates have been hopping from one bio-secure bubble to another since the 2020 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. Soon after the Twenty20 competition, they headed to Australia where they won the Test series 2-1 before rushing home to host England...