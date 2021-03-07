On the comeback trail, Federer eyes another crack at Wimbledon

The Swiss maestro feels his story is unfinished and eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year, and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.



Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals in 2020...