Sport

On the comeback trail, Federer eyes another crack at Wimbledon

The Swiss maestro feels his story is unfinished and eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

07 March 2021 - 19:18 By Sudipto Ganguly

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year, and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.

Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals in 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rhodes dives his way into SA cricketing hearts Sport
  2. India show character to bounce back and burst England’s bubble Sport
  3. On the comeback trail, Federer eyes another crack at Wimbledon Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Neymar the hat-trick hero as Brazil bulldoze Bafana 5-0 Sport
  5. Top billing: all eyes on the Manchester derby this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Related articles

  1. Novak Djokovic confirms return to Tour Sport
  2. Chasing pack not close to toppling tennis 'Big Three', says Andy Murray Sport
  3. SA-born tennis boss helps Oz Open beat the odds to lay out Covid blueprint Sport
X