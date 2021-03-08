Blast from the past: Chittagong bang bang as Proteas thrash Bangladesh
08 March 2021 - 21:05
Today in SA sports history: March 9
1997 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba retains his WBU bantamweight title when he outpoints Italy’s Gian Maria Petriccioli over 12 rounds at Nasrec. Ledwaba, also the SA junior-featherweight champion, struggled to make the bantamweight limit and gave up the marginal world title after that bout...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.