Blast from the past: Chittagong bang bang as Proteas thrash Bangladesh

Today in SA sports history: March 9



1997 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba retains his WBU bantamweight title when he outpoints Italy’s Gian Maria Petriccioli over 12 rounds at Nasrec. Ledwaba, also the SA junior-featherweight champion, struggled to make the bantamweight limit and gave up the marginal world title after that bout...