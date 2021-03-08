Sport

Reunited: Laporta and Messi look to bring back Barca’s glory days

Joan Laporta elected president of financially stricken FC Barcelona

08 March 2021 - 21:04 By Richard Martin

Barcelona members elected Joan Laporta as club president on Sunday, turning to the man who oversaw one of their most successful periods to lead them out of an institutional and financial crisis.

Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010, won a resounding 54.28% of the votes, while Victor Font came second with 29.99% and Toni Freixa was third with 8.58%...

