Australia to reschedule SA tour ‘as soon as possible’
CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith has warned the ICC that smaller nations need their ‘fair share’ of Tests against the ‘Big Three’
09 March 2021 - 20:35
Australia will look to reschedule its postponed tour of SA “as soon as possible” but only if the health situation and calendar allows, board chief Nick Hockley said.
Australia pulled out of the three-Test tour slated for March-April citing an “unacceptable level of health and safety risk to players, support staff and the community”...
