Sport

Australia to reschedule SA tour ‘as soon as possible’

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith has warned the ICC that smaller nations need their ‘fair share’ of Tests against the ‘Big Three’

09 March 2021 - 20:35 By Ian Ransom

Australia will look to reschedule its postponed tour of SA “as soon as possible” but only if the health situation and calendar allows, board chief Nick Hockley said.

Australia pulled out of the three-Test tour slated for March-April citing an “unacceptable level of health and safety risk to players, support staff and the community”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break Sport
  2. Australia to reschedule SA tour ‘as soon as possible’ Sport
  3. The Big Question: Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows? Sport
  4. Jordaan on his role in Motsepe’s bid: ‘I have been in a campaign to give you a ... Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Chittagong bang bang as Proteas thrash Bangladesh Sport

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'

Related articles

  1. Boland and North West named in Division 1 of Cricket SA’s new domestic structure Cricket
  2. India show character to bounce back and burst England’s bubble Sport
  3. ‘The stress is too much for one man’: Smith explains Proteas captaincies Cricket
X