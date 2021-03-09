The Big Question: Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows?
Lack of depth, same players run into the ground every week and no plan B are just some of the reasons for Reds’ slump
09 March 2021 - 20:35
Liverpool’s defence of a Premier League crown won at a canter last season has become a nightmare as Jurgen Klopp’s once-imperious side implodes and sets unwanted club records.
An unprecedented sixth successive defeat at Anfield, this time by relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday, marked not only their worst-ever run at their former fortress, but has put a top four finish in doubt as their collapse from the leading team in the land has been fast and furious...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.