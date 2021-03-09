The Big Question: Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows?

Lack of depth, same players run into the ground every week and no plan B are just some of the reasons for Reds’ slump

Liverpool’s defence of a Premier League crown won at a canter last season has become a nightmare as Jurgen Klopp’s once-imperious side implodes and sets unwanted club records.



An unprecedented sixth successive defeat at Anfield, this time by relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday, marked not only their worst-ever run at their former fortress, but has put a top four finish in doubt as their collapse from the leading team in the land has been fast and furious...